Tigress dies at Delhi Zoo, sample sent for corona testing at Bareilly

The blood sample of a 14-year-old tigress, which died at the Delhi Zoo on Wednesday from kidney failure, has been sent for coronavirus testing at Bareilly by authorities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The blood sample of a 14-year-old tigress, which died at the Delhi Zoo on Wednesday from kidney failure, has been sent for coronavirus testing at Bareilly by authorities. A zoo official said, "A 14-year-old tigress named Kalpana died of kidney failure on Wednesday. Her remains were cremated the next day. We have collected blood samples that have been sent for corona testing at Bareilly."

Three animal health institutes - National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) in Hisar and Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic (CADRAD) at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly - have received approval for testing. The tigress died at 6:30 pm on Wednesday and was cremated on Thursday. Keeping in mind the ministry's instructions, minimum staff were present at the cremation.

After reports of a four-year-old tiger testing COVID-19 positive in the United States, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) issued a detailed letter to the Chief Wildlife Warden(s) of all Tiger Range States asking to diligently observe tigers for COVID-19 symptoms. It also stated that any positive case needs to be reported immediately to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The test report in the current case is awaited. (ANI)

