Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saving lives my priority; Punjab CM on lifting curfew

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:57 IST
Saving lives my priority; Punjab CM on lifting curfew

Asserting that saving lives is his first priority, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said any decision on lifting curfew after May 3 would be taken only on the advice of the expert committee set up to examine the issue. "I would go by the advice of the expert committee, set up to formulate Punjab's lockdown exit strategy in the matter of opening up the state," he said.

During a webinar with leading industrialists, economic experts and diplomats and ambassadors of various countries, the chief minister said any decision on lifting the lockdown or curfew would be taken on the basis of the recommendations of the 20-member expert committee, which is expected to submit its report on Saturday. Reiterating that "his priority was saving lives of Punjabis", the chief minister said “the life of my Punjabis is more important.” "Factories can be restarted but we can't get people back," he said.

If the expert committee, which includes medical experts and doctors, recommends opening up of curfew, either partially or completely, we will do so, he said, in response to questions. “I will go by their advice,” he declared, but made it clear that the health of the people was the priority, even though the state government was aware that the lockdown could not be kept in place indefinitely. Pointing out that Punjab had witnessed three peaks in the COVICD-19 curve in the past 40 days, the chief minister said it may not be possible to lift the lockdown completely for some more time, but the state will examine the recommendations of the expert committee and the prevailing ground situation. Curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23 in the wake of outbreak of Coronavirus which has claimed 17 lives in the state so far.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Southern European yields reverse course; Italy ratings test looms

Southern European bond yields fell by about 10 basis points on Friday as markets remained focused on European Central Bank action to mitigate euro zone economic stress and prevent Italys credit rating from tumbling into junk territory. Yiel...

JIPMER to test suspected COVID-19 patients' samples from MP

Puducherry, Apr 24 PTI The Madhya Pradesh government has sent to Centrally administered JIPMER here for testing 1,500 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from that state. The samples were brought on Friday to JIPMER by a special chartere...

First time village head in UP's Basti interacts with PM

A first time village head in Uttar Pradeshs Basti district on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lockdown and sanitation measures implemented in the area. During the video-conference that lasted for nearly four minutes, Varsha ...

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589; death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day: BMC.

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589 death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day BMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020