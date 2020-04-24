Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lisbon court rejects Abu Salem's petition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:22 IST
Lisbon court rejects Abu Salem's petition

A Lisbon court has dismissed a petition by 1993-Mumbai blasts' case convict Abu Salem claiming that his extradition conditions were violated by India, officials said. Rejecting the petition of gangster Salem, Lisbon Administrative Court 5 Organic Unit said it lacks jurisdiction in the matter as the subject is political and diplomatic in nature, they said.

The court observed that the contentions of Salem are not acts of administrative nature instead they are political and diplomatic in nature falling under the international law and not under administrative law, they said. Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and has been sentenced to 25-years in prison in India.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...

5 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count 275

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurgaon, Panipat and Rohtak as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 275 in Haryana on Friday. The positive cases in the state include 24 foreigners, according to the daily bulletin of the s...

Southern European yields reverse course; Italy ratings test looms

Southern European bond yields fell by about 10 basis points on Friday as markets remained focused on European Central Bank action to mitigate euro zone economic stress and prevent Italys credit rating from tumbling into junk territory. Yiel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020