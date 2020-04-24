Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: 4 moving from Thane to Nashik rescued from forest

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:57 IST
Lockdown: 4 moving from Thane to Nashik rescued from forest

Four migrant labourers from Thane who took a forest patch to reach Nashik, almost 150 kilometres away, got lost and had to be rescued by police and a disaster management team after one of them sent an SOS from a mobile phone, an official said on Friday. The rescue operation took almost eight hours and continued from late last night till early Friday morning, he added.

"The four men wanted to avoid police during the lockdown so skipped the highway route and started walking through the forest. They got lost when they reached a stretch in Kasara. One of them sent an SOS though mobile phone after which police and disaster management personnel mounted a rescue operation," he said. "They got stuck at Unta Dari area, some 13 kilometres inside the forest in Kasara. The rescue team spotted light from a mobile phone and zeroed in on the four near Ghatandevi Temple inside the woods," he added.

He identified the four as Narendra Chowdhary, Bhoopal Nissar, Rakesh Kol and Fulchand Rawat, all working in local godowns..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germans told not to lower guard as lockdown is eased

Germanys coronavirus infection rate needs to fall further - to a few hundred cases a day - before lockdown measures can be eased further, its main public health institution said on Friday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is worried that Germans are...

Action against 3,200 people for violating lockdown norms in Rajasthan

Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday. The State is following several restr...

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020