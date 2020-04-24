13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Thirteen fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Friday while the number of active cases was 663, state Health minister E Rajender said. With the fresh cases, the tally of positive cases has risen to 983, he told reporters here.

No death occurred on Friday and the number of people who succumbed to the virus stood at 25. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 291, Rajender said.