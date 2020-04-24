3 Odisha gram panchayats bag national award

Three gram panchayats in Odishas Ganjam district bagged national awards this year in three different categories on the occasion of the National Panchayat Raj Day on Friday. Badaborsingi panchayat in Belaguntha block has bagged as the best Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) while Podamari in Sanakhemundi block was honoured with the prestigious Nanaji Deshmukh Rasthriya Gourav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP).

These two panchayats would be provided Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively from the Centre as award money, an official said. Similarly Kainchapur panchayat in Ganjam block was selected for the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award. This panchayat would be getting a sum of Rs five lakh.

Santosh Reddy (Kainchapur), S.Jyoti Patra (Badaborsingi) and Bhagyasri Bisoyi (Podamari), Sarapanchs of the panchayats have expressed their satisfaction over the recognition achieved in the national level. "It is a matter of pride for the villages, district as well as the state," said Bisoyi. The panchayats were selected on various parameters, including sanitation, natural resources management, innovations, infrastructure developments like street light, drinking water, construction of roads and e-governance.

"Ganjam bagged awards in three categories in panchayat level," said project director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ganjam, Sidharth Shankar Swain. The awards were to be presented in a national level ceremony at New Delhi to mark the National Panchayat Raj Day.

But, the function could not be held this time due to the nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19 pandemic, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, interacted with the sarapanchs through the video conference on the occasion.

Ministry of Rural Development is likely to present the awards after the situation turns normal, said Swain..