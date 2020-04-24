Left Menu
2,650 people arrested in Assam for violating lockdown: Police

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:26 IST
Over 2,650 people have been arrested across the state in the last 31 days for violating the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 and Rs 1.22 crore collected from them as fine, Assam Police said on Friday. In its daily report on the lockdown, Assam Police mentioned that 1,328 cases have been registered for 2,208 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

Accordingly, 2,688 people have been arrested for these cases, it said. The police have also realised a total fine of Rs 1,22,10,000 for violating the norms of the lockdown.

Besides, 19,371 vehicles of all types and 25 boats have been detained from various parts of the state during this period. The Assam Police is also taking a proactive stand against fake news and said action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media.

As on Friday, 85 cases have been registered and 46 persons were arrested, the official release said. To stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the state, 22 locations in 12 districts were totally sealed and declared as containment zones by the authorities, it added.

According to Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has tested a total of 6,459 samples for novel coronavirus, of which 35 have been found positive and one has died, while 19 have been cured and released from hospitals. However, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has reported 36 confirmed cases for COVID-19 so far.

