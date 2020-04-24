DMRC providing essentials to needy, corona warriors amid lockdown

Left Menu
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is reaching out to the needy amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and providing essential commodities to them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:53 IST
DMRC provided Delhi Police personnel with sanitisers, masks and refreshments amid lockdown . Image Credit: ANI

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is reaching out to the needy amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and providing essential commodities to them. Food distribution drives have been organised in areas such as Nigambodh Ghat, Bangla Sahib, Yamuna Bank and Garhi Mandu to aid the needy. More such drives will be organised in the days to come, as per DMRC.

Delhi Metro, in association with one of its vendors Space Tele, is serving the coronavirus warriors such as Delhi Police personnel deployed at 70 barricades and manning PCRs, with masks, sanitizers and some food items like biscuits and juices etc. In areas such as Sonia Vihar and Jagatpuri, tea and refreshments are being provided to the security personnel who are deputed at the barricade points on the streets.

DMRC has also decided to contribute one day's basic pay of its employees to the PM CARES fund in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. DMRC has around 14,500 employees at present. (ANI)

