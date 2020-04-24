Left Menu
Jama Masjid illuminates as Ramzan moon sighted

Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country, was illuminated on Friday, a day ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:36 IST
Delhi's Jama Masjid decorated beautifully and illuminated with golden and white lights on Friday night. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country, was illuminated on Friday, a day ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. Jama Masjid was decorated beautifully and illuminated with golden and white lights, giving a majestic look to the religious site.

With new moon sighted today evening, people will observe Roza (fast) from April 25. This will be the first time that Ramzan is beginning worldwide amid lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings.

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday appealed to the people from Muslim community to not invite neighbours at home during Ramzan and ensure that not more than three persons offer prayers together in a room, stating that COVID-19 will end only when we all will be united."I appeal to all that do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during Ramzan. Ensure that there are not more than three people in one room even while offering prayers with your family members. COVID-19 will end only when we will unite," said Bukhari while speaking to media here. Earlier in the day, a poster was put up outside the Jama Masjid that reads -- "Due to coronavirus, it is mandatory to keep the distance from the people. So, offer prayers at your homes instead of mosques."Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)

