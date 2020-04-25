Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formulate a national plan for handling coronavirus crisis: Cong to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:00 IST
Formulate a national plan for handling coronavirus crisis: Cong to govt
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to formulate a national plan for handling the coronavirus crisis under the Disaster Management Act. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a press conference via video-conferencing that it is time the government should rethink on lockdown measures as the country cannot have the "lockdown of people and lockout of the economy".

He also called upon the judiciary to evolve a policy to ensure that the justice delivery system is considered an essential service during such a crisis. Sibal alleged that bureaucrats, who do not have any idea about ground realities, were formulating policy for the government during the lockdown.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...

Trump's temporary Green Card ban aims to 'turn off the faucet' of new immigrant labour: report

President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt the issuance of green cards aims to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, the architec...

Kohli can knock it off in 7-8 years: Lee on Tendulkar's 100 tons record

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Saturday backed Indian captain Virat Kohli to surpass batting great Sachin Tendulkars record of 100 international centuries, provided he keeps firing for another seven-eight years. The iconic Tendu...

Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Indonesia reported on Saturday 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. Thirty one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020