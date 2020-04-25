Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shops in Guj allowed to open from Sunday, but not in malls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:08 IST
Shops in Guj allowed to open from Sunday, but not in malls

Starting Sunday, all the shops in Gujarat, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, malls and shopping complexes, will be allowed to open, a senior official said on Saturday. The state government also allowed IT and ITeS (IT enabled services) companies to start their operations from Sunday with 50 per cent of staff capacity, provided they are located outside the containment zone, the official said.

"From Sunday, shops across all the districts of Gujarat will be allowed to open provided that they are not located inside malls or shopping complexes, and are outside of COVID-19 containment zones as identified by the local administrations," Secretary to chief minister, Ashwani Kumar, told reporters. Shopkeepers and their staffmembers should mandatorily use face masks, follow social distancing norms, and keep staff strength to 50 per cent of their capacity, he said.

"The decision has been taken on the basis of circular issued by the central government," he said. "Shops will be allowed to open on a few conditions.

The first condition is that they should be outside the containment zones identifiedby the local authorities. The other condition is that masks and social distancing will have to be compulsorily followed by the shop owners and staff members. Shops should maintain 50 per cent of its regular staff strength," he added. Kumar said that shops selling paan masala and tobacco will not be allowed to operate as of now. Similarly, barber shops will not be given permission to function.

"The state government also allowed IT and ITeS companies to start operating from Sunday with 50 per cent of staff capacity provided they are located outside the containment zone," he said. The central government on Friday night issued an order saying that neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open but those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. It was further extended till May 3..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World Cup semifinal loss to NZ still haunt us: Rahul

Star India batsman KL Rahul said the heartbreaking World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, especially after a near-perfect show in the group stages, continues to haunt him and his teammates. In a special chat show, The Mind Behind, Rah...

Maha yet to take call on opening of shops

The Maharashtra government is yet to decide whether shops be allowed to remain open in view of the amended guidelines issued by the Central government. An official said on Saturday that the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA o...

Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood...

Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of armys 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmirs Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020