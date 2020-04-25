Maha lockdown: Action against 174 PDS outlets for violations

Maha lockdown: Action against 174 PDS outlets for violationsPTI | Nashik | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:57 IST
The Maharashtra government has registered offences against 39 fair price shops and suspended licenses of 87 other PDS outlets for alleged misappropriation of food grains during lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday. Bhujbal said licenses of 48 shops have been canceled.
A statement from his ministry said 5, 5, 16, 4 and 9 offences were registered against fair price shops in Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Pune and Konkan revenue divisions respectively. Bhujbal also praised fair price shop owners and staff and were working during the coronavirus outbreak so that people are benefited.
