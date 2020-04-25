Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Five persons test positive in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:41 IST
COVID-19: Five persons test positive in Muzaffarnagar

Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 with the number of patients rising to 22 in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, officials said. According to an official release, the five new cases comprise three people in Miranpur town along with one in Khatauli and one from Shamli.

Meanwhile, district authorities have taken preventive measures and sealed new places in Miranpur where Tablighi Jamaat members were staying in a mosque. Police have registered six cases against 34 people for violation of lockdown norms in the district.

A total of 717 cases against 3,205 people have been registered for breaching norms of lockdown in the district so far. As many as 18,316 vehicle owners were challaned and 1,337 vehicles seized for violation of restrictions in the district.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach Factory RCF Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach FactoryRCF Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 a...

AP launches app to keep track of people buying medicines for

cough, cold and fever from pharmacies Amaravati, Apr 25 PTI The Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday launched Covid Pharma, a mobile application to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter OTC for...

Ensure ambulance services for differently-abled during lockdown: Negi to CATS

State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities PwD Ramesh Negi has written to the Centralized Ambulance Trauma Services CATS to ensure that the vehicles are made available for differently-abled people during the ongoing lockdown. In a let...

UK hospital deaths from coronavirus cross grim 20,000 milestone

The number of deaths in the UK hospitals from the novel coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of 20,000 on Saturday, up by 813 over the previous day among the highest daily death tolls recorded this week. These official figures released d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020