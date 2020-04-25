Left Menu
84 stranded Bhutanese students sent back home from Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:28 IST
84 stranded Bhutanese students sent back home from Sikkim

The Sikkim government on Saturday sent back 84 students of Bhutan, who were stranded in the state by the lockdown, to their country, officials said. The Bhutanese students were transported back home by four buses of the Sikkim Nationalised Transport, they said.

The health department conducted medical check-up of each student before they boarded home-bound buses at Rangpo, officials added. They were students of schools and higher education institutes.

