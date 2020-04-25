Left Menu
PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:54 IST
Maha: Latur reports COVID-19 case after over fortnight

A 70-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Latur district, which had not reported any coronavirus positive case in more than 14 days, died on Saturday of the infection, a Health official said. Notably, the Union Health ministry had on Monday added Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim districts in Maharashtra in its list of districts from 23 States/UT that have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days (preceding April 20).

"A 70-year-old woman from Udgir died at the COVID facility there at 4:15 pm. She was admitted on April 23. The woman was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Her report for COVID-19 came positive this afternoon," said district civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dhage. Earlier, eight COVID-19 cases were found in Nilanga in Latur district. However, all of them were non-locals and later tested negative for the infection.

Following the death of the woman, state minister Sanjay Bansode has appealed to people from Udgir to remain indoors and to follow social distancing norms..

