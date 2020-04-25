Include major centres in south for entrance exam of national tribal university: NSUI to HRD minister

Include major centres in south for entrance exam of national tribal university: NSUI to HRD ministerPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:24 IST
The NSUI has urged Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to review the reported removal of entrance examination centres of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, besides Goa. In the fee-free university, major centres in southern states like Wayanad have not been included in the official notification for the entrance examination for the academic year 2020-2021, the National Students' Union of India said in a statement.
Students from six states would have to rely on the Chennai centre and also have to incur great travel charges, the students' wing of the Congress said. "We request the HRD Minister of India, Ramesh Pokhriyal, to look into this matter and take a rational decision as students from all parts of the country are equally entitled to participate in the entrance examination of a central and, moreover, the National University," the NSUI said.
