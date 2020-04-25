Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:07 IST
Govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff

With some of its employees testing positive for coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Saturday came out with a circular stressing the importance of social distancing, hygiene and wearing of protection gear. Some government staff involved in maintenance of essential services in the state have tested positive for the disease, the circular issued by the public health department said.

Employees should wear masks, hand gloves and if necessary, aprons, and ensure that soap, water and hand sanitisers (with at least 60 per cent alcohol) are available at workplaces, it added. "Wash your hands applying soap and with water for at least 20 seconds before beginning your daily work. Use hand gloves then. Do not touch (your) face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid putting hand gloves in pockets," the circular said. The objects which are touched often, such as door handles and taps, should be disinfected every two-three hours with a liquid containing one percent sodium hypochlorite, it said.

There should be a distance of at least one metre between two employees at the workplace, the circular said. "Use speaker mode while using mobile phone. Avoid contact of mobile phone with face whenever possible," it added.

"Take bath using soap and water immediately after reaching home if there is no facility to take bath at office or place of duty," the circular said. Sanitation, health and police department officials and staff should use personal protection equipment, it said.

"All officials and staff should not use or handle each other's mobile phones, handkerchiefs, water bottles, glasses, etc," the circular said. "All department heads should ensure supply of the personal protection kit, hand gloves, apron, jacket, masks, soap and sanitisers as per requirement, it said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...

2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in door-to-door survey: Bihar Health Secretary

A total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts, Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar said on Saturday. Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020