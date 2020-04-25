Govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff

With some of its employees testing positive for coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Saturday came out with a circular stressing the importance of social distancing, hygiene and wearing of protection gear. Some government staff involved in maintenance of essential services in the state have tested positive for the disease, the circular issued by the public health department said.

Employees should wear masks, hand gloves and if necessary, aprons, and ensure that soap, water and hand sanitisers (with at least 60 per cent alcohol) are available at workplaces, it added. "Wash your hands applying soap and with water for at least 20 seconds before beginning your daily work. Use hand gloves then. Do not touch (your) face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid putting hand gloves in pockets," the circular said. The objects which are touched often, such as door handles and taps, should be disinfected every two-three hours with a liquid containing one percent sodium hypochlorite, it said.

There should be a distance of at least one metre between two employees at the workplace, the circular said. "Use speaker mode while using mobile phone. Avoid contact of mobile phone with face whenever possible," it added.

"Take bath using soap and water immediately after reaching home if there is no facility to take bath at office or place of duty," the circular said. Sanitation, health and police department officials and staff should use personal protection equipment, it said.

"All officials and staff should not use or handle each other's mobile phones, handkerchiefs, water bottles, glasses, etc," the circular said. "All department heads should ensure supply of the personal protection kit, hand gloves, apron, jacket, masks, soap and sanitisers as per requirement, it said.