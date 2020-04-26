U'khand CM inaugurates Virology Lab through video conferencing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated the Virology Lab at the Government Medical College, Dehradun through video conferencing. "Chief Minister has said that this lab has been started in a very short time, it will increase our testing capacity now. He also spoke to the officers posted in the lab during the video conference," reads a press statement from the state government.

Rawat held a meeting with officials and it was decided that shops will be opened in 9 hilly districts having green zone following the central government guidelines. "The Shops in the hilly districts will open from 7 am to 6 pm. Shops that have been banned during lockdown such as liquor, barber, etc., will be closed. The present situation will be maintained in four districts Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Shops of essential commodities will open in these districts from 7 am to 1 pm as it used to during lockdown. If any of the areas in these four districts are to be relaxed, then the concerned DM will decide. Inter-State and Inter-District traffic will be stopped it used to during lockdown," reads the statement.

The Chief Minister has also asked for permission for private construction works, the statement added. (ANI)