Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Man hangs self inside his autorickshaw in Goregaon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:50 IST
Mumbai: Man hangs self inside his autorickshaw in Goregaon

A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside his autorickshaw in Goregaon East area of Mumbai, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in BMC Colony on Friday but it came to light the next day, an official said.

"Dayashankar Soni was found in a seated position, and he had hanged himself from the rod on the vehicle's roof. His wife had told us Soni was an alcoholic and was depressed for some time now. She has not raised suspicion about the death," he said. An accidental death case has been registered, said the Dindoshi police station official.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh textile workers flout coronavirus lockdown to demand wages

Hundreds of textile workers in Bangladeshs capital Dhaka took to the streets on Sunday demanding wages, flouting social distancing norms amid a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic.The second-largest apparel producer afte...

KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 PTI Doctors and health care workers who are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be exempted from the ambit of the salary cut announced by the state government,the Kerala Medical Offi...

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms: Haryana govt official.

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms Haryana govt official....

81 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1097

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srika...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020