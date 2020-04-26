Mumbai: 31 journalists discharged after testing negative in second coronavirus test
Thirty-one journalists were discharged today after they tested negative for coronavirus in the second test.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:13 IST
Thirty-one journalists were discharged today after they tested negative for coronavirus in the second test. "31 journalists have been discharged today after their second COVID-19 report came negative. All have been advised 14 days home quarantine," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
These 31 journalists are among the 53 who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 7628 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 1076 cured or discharged cases and 323 deaths. (ANI)
ALSO READ
ED seizes posh Mumbai assets worth over Rs 32 crore in FEMA probe
Wasim Jaffer names Sunil Gavaskar as skipper of his greatest Mumbai XI
COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai's Dharavi rises to 4
ED orders seizure of Mumbai-based properties worth Rs 32.38 cr under FEMA
Mumbai's Acworth Municipal Hospital all for COVID-19 patients