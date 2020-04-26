Left Menu
Mumbai: 31 journalists discharged after testing negative in second coronavirus test

Thirty-one journalists were discharged today after they tested negative for coronavirus in the second test.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:13 IST
Mumbai: 31 journalists discharged after testing negative in second coronavirus test
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-one journalists were discharged today after they tested negative for coronavirus in the second test. "31 journalists have been discharged today after their second COVID-19 report came negative. All have been advised 14 days home quarantine," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These 31 journalists are among the 53 who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 7628 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 1076 cured or discharged cases and 323 deaths. (ANI)

