Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation; discusses staggered exit from countrywide lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:44 IST
PM Modi interacts with CMs on COVID-19 situation; discusses staggered exit from countrywide lockdown
PM Modi dons gamcha in video conference with CMs. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, amid indications that the interaction would also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown. This is Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation and steps taken --both by the Centre and the states-- to contain the pandemic. Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. He extended the lockdown till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three-week shutdown.

Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry. The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), E K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conard Sangma (Meghalaya) Trivendram Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh).

The prime minister was wearing a white 'gamcha' (Indian stole for men) with a green border. He has been using 'gamcha' to cover his face during such meets. Sources in the government had on Sunday indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the prime ministers and chief ministers could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown.

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi and the chief ministers will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions.

His note of caution came amidst gradual exemptions being granted by the Centre and states to revive economic activities. "I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street, or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," Modi said while referring to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (disaster strikes when you lower your concentration).

The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual exemptions to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people as some states want further relaxation in areas that have seen few or no coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called for citizen-centric measures and stressed the need to lower the cost of living, as he cautioned the state and Central governments about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on economy an...

Kevin Smith finished writing ‘Mallrats 2’ script in quarantine

Filmmaker Kevin Smith put his time in quarantine to good use by finishing the screenplay for the sequel of Mallrats, his cult 1995 film. Titled Twilight of the Mallrats, the film will see Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smit...

Honeymoon over, Spain's fragile coalition tested by pandemic politics

Spains Socialist-led government marked its first 100 days in power by passing an emergency decree with the help of its eternal adversary the conservative Peoples Party. But that rare show of unity merely masked deeper problems as the corona...

Eicher Group Foundation, Metso India join Plan India's project to support children in vulnerable families

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan Indias project which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020