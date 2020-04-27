One arrested in UP for making derogatory comments against deities

One arrested in UP for making derogatory comments against deitiesPTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:50 IST
One person was arrested on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Hindu deities on his Facebook page, a police official said
The person had made the derogatory comments about 10 days ago and a complaint was lodged against him in this regard by one Rakesh Singh, said SHO, Ubhav police station, Yogendra Bahadur Singh. The arrested person hails from Kundel village, Singh said.
