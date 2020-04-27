Left Menu
State fully prepared to deal with any situation arising due to COVID crisis: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:09 IST
State fully prepared to deal with any situation arising due to COVID crisis: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state was fully prepared to deal with any situation arising due to the coronavirus crisis. Efforts are being made to revive economic activities in the state in a safe manner, Khattar said at a video conference convened by the PM to discuss the prevailing situation in the country with chief ministers.

Haryana has so far reported 299 coronavirus cases. The figure includes 24 foreign nationals. Three fatalities have been reported in the state so far. Khattar also urged the Centre to take quick steps to remove the prevailing uncertainty around the dates of competitive examinations like the Combined Defence Services, the JEE, and the NEET, an official statement said.

Earlier, state Health Minister Anil Vij had said that Haryana has done better on many parameters, including the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients, than other states. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said that in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an initiative had been taken to bring industrial and economic activities in the state to normalcy in a phased manner and to revive them, online applications had been invited from industries.

Committees have been formed at the block, district and state levels to allow the industries, which are not in containment zones, to operate with certain conditions, he had said.

