Stranded French family bonds with UP villagers, attends daily prayers

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:33 IST
A French family stranded at a village here for over a month because of the coronavirus lockdown is getting to know the local way of life, including daily visits to the temple. Motor mechanic Patrice Pallarez, his wife Virginie, daughters Ophelie and Lola and son Tom were on a multi-nation trip, travelling and sleeping in their camper, when they were grounded at Maharajganj’s Singhorwa village on March 21.

The authorities had sealed the Nepal border even before the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus was declared. The five now stay in the camper parked near the Shiv Ramjanaki temple and are regulars there, the priest said.

“The family folds hands and greets others with 'Ram-Ram, Sita-Ram'. They come daily to the temple during the sunrise and sunset prayers and participate in chanting mantras and worshipping the deities," priest Udairaj said. “Their dedication is surprising as they chant 'Om Namah Shivay' daily and also pray to the deities to eradicate coronavirus from the world,” he said.

They now mostly eat dal-rice and rotis, he said. “Earlier they were not able to mix with us. But now they have developed a liking for Indian culture and have become a part of the village,” he added.

Sanjay, a man from the neighbouring village, talks to them in English and they say that they will continue worshipping Shiva, Parvati, Ganesh and Hanuman even after returning home, according to the priest. Pallarez said they have picked up Hindi. “We can now understand what the local people say,'' he said.

The French family said it is overwhelmed by the villagers’ hospitality. ''We are like their family members,'' he said. The travellers and the villagers follow social distancing and wear masks when they interact, local residents said.

Nautanwa sub divisional magistrate Jasveer Singh said the family from Toulouse in France is on tour since February. They were about to enter Nepal when the border was sealed. So they stayed close to the village temple, near the Laxmipur forest.

“The administration is providing them groceries and other essential commodities, and they were found healthy during a medical check-up,” the SDM said Travelling on their home-on-wheels, the five entered India from Pakistan’s Wagah border. They also planned to visit Nepal, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia before heading back home.

''We do not know if we can now complete our tour,” Pallarez said. "Let’s see.” PTI COR SAB ASH ASH.

