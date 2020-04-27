Enforce lockdown in Aurangabad strictly: Maha minister Tope

Maharashtra Health MinisterRajesh Tope has asked Aurangabad officials to enforce lockdownstrictly in order to halt the spread of novel coronavirus inthe region

He chaired a meeting on Sunday, where DivisionalCommissioner Sunil Kendrekar demanded mobile X-ray units whileDistrict Collector Uday Choudhari said facilities had beencreated to accommodate up to 25,000 patients, an officialrelease informed

Aurangabad has 53 COVID-19 cases, and six people havedied of the infection so far.