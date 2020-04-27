Left Menu
Adityanath apprises PM Modi of COVID-19 situation in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. "All of us are waging a battle against COVID-19 under the able leadership of the prime minister," Adityanath said in a tweet Hindi.

The prime minister had an interaction with the chief ministers of various states and Union territories through video-conferencing on Monday, during which he took stock of the situation arising in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. "During today's interaction with the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah through video-conferencing, I apprised them of the situation in Uttar Pradesh and also took necessary guidance from them," Adityanath said in his tweet.

This is the fourth such interaction Modi held with chief ministers since March 22, when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation in the country and steps taken -- both by the Centre and the states -- to contain the pandemic. Two days later on March 24, the prime minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown and extended it till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three-week shutdown.

