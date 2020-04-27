These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL40 LOCKDOWN-LD PM Need to give importance to economy, battle COVID-19: PM to CMs New Delhi: As India enters final week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus. DEL4 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 872 in country; cases climb to 27,892: Health ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 872 and the number of cases climbed to 27,892 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL48 VIRUS-PM-LD NARAYANASAMY Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Narayanasamy after interaction with PM New Delhi: A majority of the chief ministers who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wanted the lockdown to continue after May 3 and asked him to adopt a cautious approach while opening it, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said. CAL6 PM-MEETING-LD MEGHALAYA Meghalaya wants lockdown to continue beyond May 3: CM Shillong:Meghalaya wants the lockdown in the state to continue beyond May 3 to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Monday after a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL60 VIRUS-MHA Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested: MHA New Delhi: Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop was harvested in the country till April 26 and a majority of "mandis" were also operational now, a senior government official said on Monday. DEL32 VIRUS-CONG TESTKITS Govt must make public details of all purchases made to fight COVID-19:Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded that the government should make public details of all purchases made in the last one month to fight COVID-19, alleging that huge profiteering was being made at this time of crisis.

DEL24 DL-VIRUS-MAX HOSPITAL 33 staffers at Max hospital test positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: As many as 33 staffers of a leading private hospital in east Delhi, including two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks, sources said on Monday. DEL12 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three militants killed in encounter in Kulgam Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, leaving three terrorists dead, a defence spokesman said.

Business DEL16 BIZ-VIRUS-LD RBI-MUTUAL FUND RBI announces Rs 50,000-cr special liquidity facility for mutual funds Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday provided a Rs 50,000-crore shot in the arm to stressed mutual funds by unveiling a special liquidity facility for the sector, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes. DEL25 BIZ-VIRUS-LD GROWTH-IND-RA Ind-Ra cuts India's FY21 GDP growth further to 1.9 pc, lowest in 29 yrs Mumbai: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised its FY21 economic growth forecast for the country further down to 1.9 per cent, lowest in the last 29 years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economy.

Legal LGD6 VIRUS-SC-MIGRANT WORKERS This institution is not hostage of government: SC New Delhi: "This institution is not hostage of government," the Supreme Court said on Monday as it sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking direction to authorities to allow migrant workers across the country to return home after conducting coronavirus tests. LGD2 VIRUS-SC-MEDIA SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL of journalists’ bodies on job loss, wage cuts in media New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centre's reply on a plea alleging that employees including journalists have been meted out “inhuman and illegal treatment” by some media organizations which have been issuing termination notices, effecting wage cuts and asking them to proceed on unpaid leaves during the coronavirus lockdown.

Foreign FGN5 GLOBAL-MILITARY-SPENDING Global military spending saw largest increase in decade in 2019; China, India in top 3: study London: Global military expenditure at 3.6 per cent saw its largest annual spike in a decade in 2019 with China and India being the second- and third-largest spenders after the US, a Stockholm-based think-tank said on Monday, the first time the two Asian giants were among the top three countries spending more on armaments. FGN13 VIRUS-EUROPE-STIMULUS UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector London: “This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage,” said Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British government’s approach towards the daunting economic fightback against the novel coronavirus pandemic and broadly reflective of the approach taken by most other countries across Europe. By Aditi Khanna FGN9 PAK-SHARIF-WARRANT Pak's anti-graft body issues arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in land related corruption case Lahore: Pakistan's anti-graft body has issued an arrest warrant against embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 34-year-old land related corruption case. By M Zulqernain.