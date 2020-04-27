Not possible to bring back Kota students till Centre revises guidelines: Nitish to PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state is scrupulously adhering to the central guidelines on the lockdown, and made it clear that it will not be possible to bring back students from places like Kota until the directions are suitably altered. Participating in a video conference along with chief ministers of other states, Kumar spoke about many states having arranged for return of students from the Rajasthan town, and also made an oblique reference to the pressure from opposition parties that his government has been facing on the issue.

"Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country... it would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably," he said. The Bihar government has been accused of "insensitivity" to the plight of the stranded students by the opposition, which has been pointing out that many states, including those ruled by the BJP -- the chief minister's alliance partner -- have made arrangements to bring back boys and girls from Kota by buses.

The opposition has also been taunting the government with social media posts about leaders from the ruling JD(U)- BJP combine travelling to Bihar from outside, and videos shared by stranded students and migrants in a state of distress. The state government has maintained that while it will not thwart those coming back from other parts of the country on their own, it is against making arrangements to facilitate the return of students or migrants by the busload since such measures violate the guidelines in place for the nationwide lockdown.

"Many people have come back after the lockdown from other parts of the country. Many of them have tested positive. It is requested that people be medically examined before they are allowed to travel," Kumar said.

"It is for the Centre to decide how long the lockdown should continue. Experts can be consulted for arriving at a decision. We will abide by whatever decision the Centre takes in this regard," he added. Kumar highlighted the steep rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in the state over the last fortnight, pointing out that the number soared to 290 from just 66 on April 14. He, however, underscored that on the flip side, 56 people have recovered after treatment.

"The process of testing samples has picked up speed. Six laboratories are at work across the state," he said and reiterated that the state needs more testing kits and ventilators.

Kumar also told the prime minister about the massive door-to-door screening drive, which has been launched in Bihar on the lines of the much-acclaimed Pulse Polio campaign of 2006 that had led to eradication of the virus from the state. "As of now, we have conducted screening of more than four crore people in 75 lakh households," he said.

He said the Bihar government is reaching out with help to migrants stranded in various parts of the country and the chief minister's office, the state disaster management department and the office of the resident commissioner in New Delhi have been flooded with calls and messages by those in need. "We have come out with a scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to each stranded migrant. About 25 lakh applications have been received and the money has been transferred into the account of 15 lakh people so far," Kumar said.

He also informed Modi that following some relaxations allowed by the Centre, economic activities like agriculture, flood control projects and works falling under MNREGA have restarted, as they are essential for the economic needs of the labourer class. He said these activities were being carried out "with all precautions" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The chief minister lauded the efforts made by civil officials, police personnel and medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19, and expressed satisfaction that the drive has received full cooperation from the common people. PTI NAC RBT SK SK