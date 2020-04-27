Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: TN freezes DA, earned leave for employees

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:47 IST
COVID-19: TN freezes DA, earned leave for employees

Citing the severe fiscal crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced freezing of additional installment of Dearness Allowance for its employees and pensioners till July 2021 and suspended earned leave encashment for a year. Pointing to the Centre's recent communique that additional installment of DA to its employees and pensioners due from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid, a Government Order (GO) said Tamil Nadu toed the Union government's rate of dearness allowance for its employees, pensioners and family pensioners.

Hence, Tamil Nadu has decided to follow the Centre's decision to put on hold the additional DA payout as well, it said. Also, in view of "the severe fiscal crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the government has decided to freeze the additional Dearness Allowance payout till July 2021, the order said.

As per a GO of last year, effective July 1, 2019, the rate of Dearness Allowance was 17 per cent of basic pay. It was a revision following orders by the Centre enhancing the DA for its employees.

Ahead of that enchancement, the rate of DA stood at 12 per cent for Tamil Nadu government employees. Accordingly, the additional installment of DA payable to government employees, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners due from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid.

"The additional installments of DA due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not be paid," it said. The order is applicable to teaching, non-teaching staff in aided educational institutions and employees under local bodies as well.

In another G.O, the government said the periodicial surrender of earned leave for encashment for 15 days every year/30 days every two years stands suspended initially for one year to all government employees and teachers. "All surrender requests and bills pending as on date, irrespective of their stage of sanction and disbursement, shall not be processed.

The curb covers local bodies and institutions under the government as well," the order said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...

Kazakhstan announces easing of restrictions imposed over coronavirus

Kazakhstan will start easing some restrictions imposed over the coronavirus though a state of emergency will continue until at least May 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.Businesses including banks, logistics firms and fact...

Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts

Progress towards coronavirus bailouts lifted the shares of Lufthansa and Air France-KLM on Monday, as the protracted travel slump turned up the heat on rivals yet to secure financing needed to tide them through the pandemic. Lufthansa share...

Lockdown: GTAC reduces 'waiting time' to aid tea sellers

In a bid to cooperate with the stakeholders of the cash-strapped tea industry in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the auction centre here has decided to reduce waiting time for sellers to sell their produce and help them cut operational co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020