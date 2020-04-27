Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Congress launches sanitisation campaign

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:25 IST
Delhi Congress launches sanitisation campaign

The Congress' Delhi unit on Monday launched a "mega" sanitisation campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Launching the campaign "Congress Ke Sipahi, Karenge Corona Ki Dhulai", Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary handed over 1,120 sanitising machines among 280 block committees of the party.

He also took part in the campaign by sanitising some areas near Delhi Congress office at Rouse Avenue. Kumar said each ward has been given four sprinkler machines for the sanitisation campaign to be carried out by party workers to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

The party workers will make announcements before starting the sanitisation campaign in the wards to keep the locals informed. Sprinklers with a capacity of 1,000 litres each will also be used to sanitise wider roads in the residential areas, he said. The Delhi Congress has also set up a control room at party office Rajiv Bhawan to coordinate food distribution and sanitisation campaign.

The party workers taking part in the campaign have been provided a brief note on the precautions to be taken, including use of personal protective equipment kits, sprinklers and social distancing, Kumar said. The party has also been providing fresh, nutritious meals to the poor and needy, through a network of 106 'Congress Ki Rasoi' community kitchens across the city, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown started in Delhi, he said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait does not support any interference in India's internal affairs: MEA

Kuwait does not support any interference in Indias internal affairs and has conveyed that it is deeply committed to the friendly relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The response by the minis...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises but new cases lowest since March 10

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since Marc...

Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging central support in bringing back students and migrants from the state stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-triggered lock...

Panama's Copa Airlines warns it may lack the cash to keep operations afloat

Panamas Copa Airlines said on Monday it may not have enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus crisis despite cutting costs, becoming the second major Latin American airline to suggest that it may cease to exist due to the outbreak.Even a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020