Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to give Rs 15 lakh to journalists' families if they die on duty during COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to the families of working journalists if they lose life to COVID-19 infection.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:59 IST
Odisha to give Rs 15 lakh to journalists' families if they die on duty during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to the families of working journalists if they lose life to COVID-19 infection. "The COVID-19 has become a major health concern for the entire world and in such difficult situation journalists are dedicatedly carrying out their responsibility and playing a major role in creating awareness about the pandemic in society, risking their lives," reads an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"If any working journalist covering COVID-19 pandemic loses his life due to the COVID-19 virus, his/her family will get an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh," the statement adds. Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the State to 108, said the state Health Department on Monday.

Of the 108 positive COVID-19 cases, 72 are active cases, and 35 have recovered and one death has been reported till now, added the Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

22 lakh food packets distributed among needy by Noida authority so far

Twenty-two lakh cooked food packets have been distributed among the needy during 29 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Avinash Tripathy, Officer on Special Duty OSD, Noida authority, on Monday. Tripathi said the community kitche...

Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo

East Bengal may be facing a financial crisis in the absence of sponsors but the Maidan giants continued their signing spree and on Monday announced the homecoming of Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo. The clubs most recent sponsor Q...

Kuwait does not support any interference in India's internal affairs: MEA

Kuwait does not support any interference in Indias internal affairs and has conveyed that it is deeply committed to the friendly relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The response by the minis...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises but new cases lowest since March 10

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020