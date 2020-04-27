Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Assam tests 8,117 samples, 35 positive

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:46 IST
COVID-19: Assam tests 8,117 samples, 35 positive

Assam has tested a total of 8,117 samples so far for COVID-19, of which 35 came out as positive, Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. However, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported 36 confirmed cases.

According to the daily bulletin of Assam government, 27 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while seven others are undergoing treatment. One person died due to the contagion. Over 4.31 lakh people have been screened across the state, including 36,783 passengers who were examined at six airports, till date, it said.

While 21,275 travellers were screened at three land ports -- Darranga (Baksa), Mankachar (South Salmara) and Sutarkandi (Karimganj), 3,65,044 persons underwent the process at other places like rail stations and bus stands. The Assam government said a total of 74,861 persons are undergoing 28-day home quarantine at present across the state in order to prevent spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

In its daily bulletin, the Health and Family Welfare Department said a total of 92,615 asymptomatic persons have been placed under observation..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost 17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time ...

Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra gove...

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020