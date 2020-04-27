Left Menu
Aurangabad: 29 more people test coronavirus positive

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:38 IST
Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Monday reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, a senior official said. With the detection of new cases, the number of the infected people in the biggest city of the Marathwada region reached to 82.

The patients found positive earlier in the day are residents of localities like Kilerark, Noor Colony, and Bhimnagar Bhausinghpura. "While 28 of them were admitted in the city municipal corporation's quarantine facility another one was admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital," said AMC Health Officer Dr Nita Padalkar.

Civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said that more number of coronavirus suspects are being screened. "Our contact mapping is improved and our team is able to trace infected people as soon as possible. All the patients found positive today were already in our quarantine facility," he said.

Aurangabd so far reported six deaths due to COVID-19 disease. Most of the deceased had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension etc, said GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar.

