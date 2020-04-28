NCC cadets should be deployed at quarantine centres: Adityanath

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said trained NCC cadets should be deployed at quarantine centres. Addressing a review meeting of senior office at his official residence, Adityanath said, "All migrant labourers coming from other states should be medically examined before being sent in a quarantine. Trained cadets of the NCC should be deployed at quarantine centres." Adityanath also directed officials to prepare an action plan for industrial activities after May 3, a statement issued by the UP government said, adding that an effective implementation of the lockdown will have to be ensured.

The chief minister further said the health and medical education departments will be required to ensure all precautions in order to guard against any type of medical infection. Adityanath directed to restore emergency medical services immediately, the statement said.

He said in the larger interest of the people of the state, it was thought of restoration of emergency medical services. The services, however, should be started only when all precautionary measures to prevent any medical infection are in place, he said "Almost all the private hospitals are covered by the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Hence, these hospitals should have emergency services as well,” Adityanath said. He stressed the need to ramp up testing facilities.

Adityanath said, "Those residing in hotspots areas will not go to their workplace as only medical, sanitation and home delivery staff is permitted in hotspots. Every house in a hotpspot area should be sanitised." The UP Chief Minister said more dedicated COVID hospitals should be made available with an increase in the number of beds and adequate arrangements for the oxygen supply. "In fact, all 52 medical colleges (in the state) should have COVID hospitals,” he said.

He also directed to train secondary and degree teachers so that they could make the public aware about coronavirus in a more effective manner. PTI NAV RDK RDK.

