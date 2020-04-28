Left Menu
TN to return 24,000 rapid test kits

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to return 24,000 rapid test kits received by them and stated that the current orders also stand cancelled as per the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) directives.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-04-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 05:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to return 24,000 rapid test kits received by them and stated that the current orders also stand cancelled as per the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) directives. This came after the states were advised by the ICMR to stop using these kits procured from the two companies -- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics -- and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

On DMK president MK Stalin questioning the state government's decision of paying Rs 600 for a kit priced at Rs 245, the Tamil Nadu CMO said that Stalin released the statement without proper knowledge. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that the state has the "highest number of recovery cases."

"It stands at 56.8 per cent and mortality rate at 1.2 per cent," he added. (ANI)

