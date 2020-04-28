Left Menu
Development News Edition

NITI Aayog's building sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A NITI Aayog employee was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after which its building here has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:58 IST
NITI Aayog's building sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Visuals from NITI Bhavan. Image Credit: ANI

A NITI Aayog employee was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after which its building here has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

"An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed," NITI Aayog tweeted.

"Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single COVID-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on signs lockdowns could ease

Most Asian shares made gains while U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday amid choppy trade as a renewed decline in oil prices partially offset optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific ...

European stocks inch higher as positive earnings counter oil, Wirecard slump

European shares hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday as a slate of strong earnings reports from companies, including Novartis and UBS, outweighed a slump in oil prices and shares of Wirecard.The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 by 0722 G...

UK says some children have died from syndrome linked to COVID-19

Some children in the United Kingdom with no underlying health conditions have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome which researchers believe to be linked to COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. Italian and British medi...

German economy to contract by 6.6% in 2020 - Ifo

German economic institute Ifo on Tuesday said it expected the economy to contract by 6.6 in 2020 year-on-year due to the coronavirus pandemic.It said Europes largest economy shrank by 1.9 in the first three months of 2020 and is expecting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020