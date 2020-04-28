NITI Aayog's building sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A NITI Aayog employee was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after which its building here has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

"An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed," NITI Aayog tweeted.

"Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single COVID-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine," it said. (ANI)