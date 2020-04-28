Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire at adhesive factory in Greater Noida; none hurt

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:40 IST
Fire at adhesive factory in Greater Noida; none hurt

A fire ripped through a factory that manufactures adhesives in Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said. Nobody was hurt in the incident which was reported around 7.45 am at the Hindustan Adhesive Limited factory near Achcheja village, under Badalpur police station limits, they said.

"The Fire department was immediately alerted and 14 fire tenders rushed to the site which were able to douse the flames eventually and take control of the situation," the local police station head said. "The fire got triggered from a store room inside the factory and then spread all over," the official said.

No person was harmed in the fire but raw materials stored at the unit were gutted, according to the police. Senior officials of the Fire and the police departments were at the spot and other details were being assessed, the official added.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence - Die Zeit

Lufthansa would be hard to steer if governments had too much influence on the company, its CEO was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday, as the airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. If Berlin we...

COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed- ONS

The death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35 higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The Office for N...

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the second consecutive day of gain for the rup...

Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at moment

Santander Bank Polska is not interested in buying its rival mBank at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020