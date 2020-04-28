Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway (NH 66) here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza, who visited the flyover at Pumpwell on Monday, urged officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct a probe into the poor quality of work undertaken by contractors.

He said public money is being wasted in the name of development work and sought a technical report on the flyover project. He asked NHAI not to disburse funds to the contractors.

Dakshina Kannada district Congress president Harish Kumar MLC also said there is a possibility of irregularities in the work and demanded a thorough investigation. The work on the flyover took about ten years and was finally completed after widespread criticism from the Opposition.

With cracks appearing on the flyover just after the first rain, the strength of the construction can be gauged, he said. Meanwhile, the NHAI claimed there was no structural damage to the flyover.

Project director Shishu Mohan said hairline cracks appeared as the strengthening of the embankment, protection walls and flyover ramps had to be stopped due to the lockdown.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI.