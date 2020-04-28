Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:23 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire on a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.
He said the security forces retaliated and the gunfight was going on. The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.