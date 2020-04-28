Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana’s borders with Delhi ‘sealed’, essential services allowed: minister

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:34 IST
Haryana’s borders with Delhi ‘sealed’, essential services allowed: minister

Haryana’s borders with Delhi have been “sealed” with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. Haryana will be in a “comfortable position” as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days, Vij, who is also the health minister of Haryana, added.

The towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad abut the national capital and form part of the National Capital Region. ”The state’s borders have been sealed… Essential services will be allowed. If all the borders of Haryana stay sealed for 15-20 days, the state will be in comfortable situation (in terms of coronavirus threat),” Vij told PTI.

Essential services and people connected with them will be allowed to cross the borders in accordance with the Union Home Ministry guidelines, he explained. Following the lockdown on March 25, the state government had already put in place restrictions to cross the border with vehicles and people being checked.

“The restrictions will be stricter,” he said. “Mostly those people who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are getting infected, and also those who come into contact with them. And the cases are rising in Haryana because of them,” Vij said.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government should make “proper arrangements” for lodging employees of the Delhi government who work in the national capital but stay in Haryana. “It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to make arrangements for their stay and food and also test them and if they are positive, find a cure for them,” he said.

The same holds true for Haryana government employees coming here from the neighbouring state to work, he said. "It is our responsibility to make necessary arrangements for their lodging and food."   Asked whether the lockdown should be lifted on May 3, he said his personal view was that it should be extended. The minister also underscored that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control in the state, which has the country’s highest recovery rate of more than 71 per cent.

Vij who holds the portfolios of health, home and local bodies, which are at frontline in the battle against the pandemic, said, "I salute all the workers of these departments."  Nuh with 57 COVID-19 cases, Gurgaon with 51, Faridabad with 46, Palwal with 34 and Sonipat with 22 are the worst affected districts in Haryana. Of these, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat border Delhi while the other are two are in its vicinity.

According to the Union Health ministry on Tuesday, Haryana has reported 296 cases and three fatalities. Of the 296, 183 have been cured/discharged/migrated..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks; Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaksScientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them ...

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 8 in J-K: cases rise to 565

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after an 80-year-old woman died of the disease at a hospital here on Tuesday, even as the union territory reported 19 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, taking its tally ...

523 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

There are a total of 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka informed on Tuesday. It informed that there are 295 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while ...

Study focusing male body image portrayals on Instagram

In a novel study based on mens image on Instagram, researchers found that the majority of posts showed men with low body fat, while only a small fraction depicted men with high body fat. The study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020