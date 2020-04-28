Left Menu
Ministry of Shipping announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Shipping has announced Rs 50 lakhs compensation for the port employees or workers in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:05 IST
Ministry of Shipping announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Shipping has announced Rs 50 lakhs compensation for the port employees or workers in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the order, all port employees including the contractual labourers employed directly by the port and by other contractual employees are covered for the compensation.

"The amount of compensation/ex-gratia for all port employees including contract labourers employed directly by the port is Rs. 50 lakhs, and other contractual labourers is Rs. 50 lakhs," read the order. "Port Chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/ disbursement of the compensation/Ex-Gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from COVID-19," it added. (ANI)

