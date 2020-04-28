ER dismantles unsafe road overbridge in Kolkata

The unsafe road overbridge (ROB), that connects Kolkata with the northern suburbs, has been dismantled over railway tracks, paving the way for the commencement of construction of a new bridge, an Eastern Railway official said here on Tuesday. Though passenger train services are suspended owing to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, a number of freight and parcel express trains pass through the railway tracks under the ROB.

The ER facilitated the dismantling work of the bridge by controlling the operation of freight trains, he said. After finding it unworthy of traffic movement, state PWD engineers decided to pull down the decades-old bridge, located between Tala and Bagbazar stations of the Circular Railway over railway tracks.

Movement of vehicles or pedestrians on the bridge was stopped in October last year. A task force comprising engineers of the state government and the ER was formed to coordinate the work, the official said.

The West Bengal government has decided to construct a new bridge at the same place after completion of the dismantling process..