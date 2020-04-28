Left Menu
Prepare post-lockdown SOPs for govt's urban missions: Puri to officers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:59 IST
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday directed officials to prepare post-lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs) for various urban missions, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and operation of metro trains, an official said. The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by the Housing and Urban Affairs minister to review the progress of various urban missions, including Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat, PMAY (Urban) and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), he said.

"Officers presented the latest status of missions and they were asked by the minister to prepare protocols for when the lockdown ends," the official said. "We don't know whether the lockdown will be extended or not. For instance, if the government decides to not to extend the lockdown, the ministry should have prepared SOPs in details," he added.

