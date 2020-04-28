Left Menu
3 quarry workers killed after landslide in Ganjam district

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:02 IST
At least three workers, including two women, died due to a landslide in a stone quarry in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near Bhatakamorada, about 20 km from here, when a huge chunk of soil and rock fell on the workers when they were working in the quarry, inspector-in- charge of Purushottampur Police Station, Jagannath Mallick said.

A police team rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from under the debris, the police officer said. Though the exact reason for the landslide was yet to be ascertained, the police said it might have occurred due to quarrying operations and recent rainfall in the area.

