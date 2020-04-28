Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sealing borders:BJP MLA accuses Kerala CM of 'double standards'

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:15 IST
Sealing borders:BJP MLA accuses Kerala CM of 'double standards'

The BJP MLA from Mangaluru South, D Vedavyas Kamath, has criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for adopting "double standards" on the issue of sealing the border between states in the wake of COVID-19 spread. In a tweet, Kamath said the Kerala government, which has now sealed all its borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after the spread of coronavirus in these states, had moved court when Karnataka took such a step when there was rapid spread of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district of Kerala.

In a tweet, Kamath said, "Now we can clearly see the Double Standards of @vijayanpinarayi, sealing the borders of TN and KTKA. When DK Administration closed borders as Pro-active procedures, Kerala CM went to SC and now seals his own state borders.This is a Facepalm moment." Kerala had recently moved the Supreme Court after Karnataka closed the NH border at Talapady prohibiting even the entry of critically ill patients from the neighbouring Kasaragod district on their way to hospitals in the city.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration took the step as Kasaragod reported the most number of COVID-19 cases at that time. The Supreme Court had then ordered conditional access to patients across the border.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...

IT initiatives helped in providing assistance to people, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said information technology initiatives have played a pivotal role in providing assistance and other services to people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020