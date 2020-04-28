Sealing borders:BJP MLA accuses Kerala CM of 'double standards'

The BJP MLA from Mangaluru South, D Vedavyas Kamath, has criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for adopting "double standards" on the issue of sealing the border between states in the wake of COVID-19 spread. In a tweet, Kamath said the Kerala government, which has now sealed all its borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after the spread of coronavirus in these states, had moved court when Karnataka took such a step when there was rapid spread of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district of Kerala.

In a tweet, Kamath said, "Now we can clearly see the Double Standards of @vijayanpinarayi, sealing the borders of TN and KTKA. When DK Administration closed borders as Pro-active procedures, Kerala CM went to SC and now seals his own state borders.This is a Facepalm moment." Kerala had recently moved the Supreme Court after Karnataka closed the NH border at Talapady prohibiting even the entry of critically ill patients from the neighbouring Kasaragod district on their way to hospitals in the city.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration took the step as Kasaragod reported the most number of COVID-19 cases at that time. The Supreme Court had then ordered conditional access to patients across the border.