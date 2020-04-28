Maha: 35 Kasa cops transferred for Palghar lynching incident

Maha: 35 Kasa cops transferred for Palghar lynching incidentPTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:38 IST
Thirty-five personnel of Kasapolice station in Palghar district in Maharashtra were onTuesday transferred in connection with the mob lynching of twosadhus and their car driver on April 16, an incident that madeheadlines nationwide
The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were ontheir way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid thelockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob inGadchinchile village in the presence of a police
"A total of 35 people have been transferred from Kasapolice station, in whose limits the lynching incident tookplace. The assistant inspector and sub inspector who were onduty that night were placed under suspension earlier. Over 100people have been arrested so far for the lynching," said anofficial on Tuesday.
