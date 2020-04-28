Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:45 IST
58 new coronavirus cases in MP, seven deaths

With 58 people testing positive since previous night, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,387 on Tuesday, health officials said. The death toll due to virus rose to 120 with seven COVID-19 patients dying during the same period, they added.

Three deaths were reported in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Raisen, Dewas and Ashoknagar. Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 63. It has also had 1,372 confirmed cases.

Since Monday night, 30 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 12 cases in Raisen, four each in Dhar and Ujjain, two each Shahdol and Rewa, one each in Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur and Hoshangabad. Bhopal now has 458 coronavirus cases, Ujjain 123, Jabalpur 70, Raisen 45, Dhar 40, Hoshangabad 34, Rewa and Shahdol two each, and Bhurhanpur and Ashoknagar one each.

The number of cases in other districts is: 61 in Khargone, 36 Khandwa, 24 in Barwani, 13 each in Morena, Ratlam and Vidisha, 11 in Agar Malwa, nine in Mandsaur, six in Shajapur, five each in Sagar and Chhindwara, four each in Gwalior and Sheopur, three in Alirajpur, two each in Shivpuri and Tikamgarh and one each in Betul, Harda and Dindori. The pandemic on Tuesday expanded its footprint to four new districts -- Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Shahdol and Rewa.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 31 districts so far. Two patients hail from other states. The condition of 1,841 patients is stable while that of 53 was serious. 377 people have recovered.

The total number of active cases in MP is 1,894. The rate of recovery is 15. 79 per cent. The coronavirus figures from MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 2,387, active cases 1,894, new cases 58, death toll 120, recovered 377, total number of tested people is 31,060.

