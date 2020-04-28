Left Menu
Development News Edition

Class X, XII CBSE students of Delhi be promoted on the basis of internal exams: Manish Sisodia to HRD Min

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that class X and XII students of the CBSE should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as conducting exams is not possible in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:24 IST
Class X, XII CBSE students of Delhi be promoted on the basis of internal exams: Manish Sisodia to HRD Min
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that class X and XII students of the CBSE should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as conducting exams is not possible in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. "The entire syllabus for the next academic year should be curtailed by 30 per cent. The JEE and NEET exams should also be held on the basis of the curtailed syllabus," Sisodia further said.

He also said that his government wants MHRD's assistance to get Doordarshan and AIR FM airtime for live broadcasting of classes by Delhi government teachers. Meanwhile, in a bid to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner, the Delhi government today launched the delhifightscorona.in website.

The website will now offer a single-window to everyone wishing to access COVID-19 related information of the National Capital. This website has 5 broad sections which include Containment Zones, Testing Facilities, Key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms

China on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR to not use the equ...

Jharkhand reports two more COVID-19 cases, total 105

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said. There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged f...

Awantipora police seizes 26 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders

The Jammu and Kashmir police has impounded 26 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders amid the lockdown. In the jurisdiction of PS Awantipora, police seized 13 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magis...

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020