Class X, XII CBSE students of Delhi be promoted on the basis of internal exams: Manish Sisodia to HRD Min

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that class X and XII students of the CBSE should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as conducting exams is not possible in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. "The entire syllabus for the next academic year should be curtailed by 30 per cent. The JEE and NEET exams should also be held on the basis of the curtailed syllabus," Sisodia further said.

He also said that his government wants MHRD's assistance to get Doordarshan and AIR FM airtime for live broadcasting of classes by Delhi government teachers. Meanwhile, in a bid to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner, the Delhi government today launched the delhifightscorona.in website.

The website will now offer a single-window to everyone wishing to access COVID-19 related information of the National Capital. This website has 5 broad sections which include Containment Zones, Testing Facilities, Key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs. (ANI)