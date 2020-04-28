Add Epidemic Diseases Act sections to Medicare Act: Goa IMA

The Goa chapter of the IndianMedical Association (IMA) on Tuesday urged Chief MinisterPramod Sawant to incorporate all sections of Epidemic DiseasesAct to the Medicare Act of 2013 so that even after thecoronavirus pandemic ends, medical professionals can continueto get protection against assaults

A representation containing this demand was handedover to the CM by IMA Goa Chapter's Dr Samuel S in thepresence of state health minister Vishwajit Rane

Samuel said the CM was extremely sympathetic to thedemands of IMA Goa and has assured to do the needful.