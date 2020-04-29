Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:30 IST
These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Nation: DEL3 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,007 in country; cases climb to 31,332: Health ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL11 BIZ-FM-LD LOAN WRITEOFF-TWEETS Wilful defaulters beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under UPA regime: Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress party, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that wilful defaulters were beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under the UPA regime and the Modi government is chasing them to recover the dues.

DEL16 IRRFAN-DEAD Irrfan Khan dies in Mumbai hospital Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54. DEL12 VIRUS-HRD-BOARD EXAMS Prepared to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams at first possibility, evaluation to begin: HRD New Delhi: The HRD Ministry is prepared to conduct the pending board examinations for classes 10 and 12 for 29 crucial subjects at the first possibility, officials said.

BOM9 CG-NAXALS-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Woman Naxal killed, two cops injured in encounter Raipur: A woman Naxal was killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, an official said. MDS2 AP-VIRUS-CASES Infant among 73 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally crosses 1300 mark Amaravati

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Thousands of British workers will need to gather the harvest

Thousands of British workers will need to help gather the harvest as seasonal workers from other parts of Europe are unable to travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, the environment minister said on Wednesday. British Environment Secretary...

Mahindra & Mahindra Fin Services to raise up to Rs 475 cr via NCDs

Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 475 crore through issue of debentures. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the company approved the allotment of 4,750 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures ...

Bharti AXA partners with PolicyBazaar to sell motor insurance policy

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI&#160;Bharti AXA General Insurance on Wednesday said it has tied-up with online policy aggregator PolicyBazaar.com to sell usage-based motor insurance covers. It said the scheme is for private car owners under the regul...

Airbus Q1 profit plunges as coronavirus crisis starts to bite

Airbus on Wednesday posted a 49 slump in first-quarter core profit and called for an industry-wide campaign to restore confidence in flying after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known. E...
