These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Nation: DEL3 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,007 in country; cases climb to 31,332: Health ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL11 BIZ-FM-LD LOAN WRITEOFF-TWEETS Wilful defaulters beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under UPA regime: Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress party, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that wilful defaulters were beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under the UPA regime and the Modi government is chasing them to recover the dues.

DEL16 IRRFAN-DEAD Irrfan Khan dies in Mumbai hospital Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54. DEL12 VIRUS-HRD-BOARD EXAMS Prepared to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams at first possibility, evaluation to begin: HRD New Delhi: The HRD Ministry is prepared to conduct the pending board examinations for classes 10 and 12 for 29 crucial subjects at the first possibility, officials said.

BOM9 CG-NAXALS-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Woman Naxal killed, two cops injured in encounter Raipur: A woman Naxal was killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, an official said. MDS2 AP-VIRUS-CASES Infant among 73 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally crosses 1300 mark Amaravati